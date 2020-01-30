Uptrend Call Working As T-Mobile Us Inc Stock Rises 2.9% (TMUS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) on December 31st, 2019 at $78.04. In approximately 4 weeks, T-Mobile Us Inc has returned 2.85% as of today's recent price of $80.26.

T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.02 and a 52-week low of $65.56 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $80.17 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.26% higher over the past week, respectively.

T-Mobile US, Inc. is one of four national wireless carriers in the US. The company was created as the combination of T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS.

