Uptrend Call Working As T-Mobile Us Inc Stock Rises 21.8% (TMUS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) on December 31st, 2019 at $78.04. In approximately 1 month, T-Mobile Us Inc has returned 21.77% as of today's recent price of $95.02.

In the past 52 weeks, T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.18 and a high of $95.37 and are now at $95.02, 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. is one of four national wireless carriers in the US. The company was created as the combination of T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of T-Mobile Us Inc shares.

Log in and add T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.