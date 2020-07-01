Uptrend Call Working As Synaptics Inc Stock Rises 98.9% (SYNA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) on September 5th, 2019 at $35.09. In approximately 4 months, Synaptics Inc has returned 98.95% as of today's recent price of $69.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Synaptics Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.34 and a high of $69.22 and are now at $69.80, 165% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.07% higher and 2.90% higher over the past week, respectively.

Synaptics Incorporated develops custom-designed user interface solutions. The Company's solutions enable people to interact with a variety of mobile computing and communications devices. Synaptics offers a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position of a person's finger on its surface to provide screen navigation, cursor movement, and a platform of interactive input.

