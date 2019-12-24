Uptrend Call Working As Synaptics Inc Stock Rises 89.3% (SYNA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) on September 5th, 2019 at $35.09. In approximately 4 months, Synaptics Inc has returned 89.31% as of today's recent price of $66.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Synaptics Inc have traded between a low of $26.34 and a high of $68.90 and are now at $66.42, which is 152% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.1%.

Synaptics Incorporated develops custom-designed user interface solutions. The Company's solutions enable people to interact with a variety of mobile computing and communications devices. Synaptics offers a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position of a person's finger on its surface to provide screen navigation, cursor movement, and a platform of interactive input.



