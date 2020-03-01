Uptrend Call Working As Symantec Corp Stock Rises 2.5% (SYMC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) on August 19th, 2019 at $23.76. In approximately 5 months, Symantec Corp has returned 2.46% as of today's recent price of $24.34.

Over the past year, Symantec Corp has traded in a range of $17.50 to $26.07 and is now at $24.34, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Symantec Corporation provides security, storage, and systems management solutions to help businesses and consumers secure and manage their information. The Company offers software and services that protect, manage, and control information risks related to security, data protection, storage, compliance, and management.

