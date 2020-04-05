Uptrend Call Working As Supernus Pharmac Stock Rises 20.9% (SUPN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Supernus Pharmac (NASDAQ:SUPN) on April 7th, 2020 at $18.43. In approximately 4 weeks, Supernus Pharmac has returned 20.89% as of today's recent price of $22.28.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Supernus Pharmac have traded between a low of $13.12 and a high of $38.48 and are now at $22.28, which is 70% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% lower and 1% lower over the past week, respectively.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets proprietary drugs for the treatment of central nervous system diseases and disorders. Supernus has developed a portfolio of clinical stage drugs to address neurological and psychological problems such as epilepsy, conduct disorder, Parkinson's disease, ADHD, depression and anxiety.

