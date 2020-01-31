Uptrend Call Working As Sun Communities Stock Rises 4.6% (SUI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) on January 16th, 2020 at $154.06. In approximately 2 weeks, Sun Communities has returned 4.56% as of today's recent price of $161.08.

Over the past year, Sun Communities has traded in a range of $105.22 to $166.32 and is now at $161.08, 53% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates a portfolio of manufactured housing communities primarily in the midwest and southeast United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sun Communities shares.

