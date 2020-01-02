Uptrend Call Working As Stryker Corp Stock Rises -0.3% (SYK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) on December 23rd, 2019 at $211.41. In approximately 1 month, Stryker Corp has returned 0.33% as of today's recent price of $210.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stryker Corp have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $223.45 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Stryker Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty surgical and medical products. The Company's products include implants, biologics, surgical, neurologic, ear, nose and throat and interventional pain equipment, endoscopic, surgical navigation, communications and digital imaging systems, as well as patient handling and emergency medical equipment.

