Uptrend Call Working As Strayer Educatio Stock Rises 22.5% (STRA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Strayer Educatio (NASDAQ:STRA) on November 11th, 2019 at $137.07. In approximately 3 months, Strayer Educatio has returned 22.51% as of today's recent price of $167.93.

Strayer Educatio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $189.79 and a 52-week low of $110.09 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $167.93 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Strayer Education, Inc. is the holding company of Strayer University, an institution of higher learning. The University offers working adults undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, and public administration. Strayer offers courses in the eastern United States and through the internet.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Strayer Educatio shares.

Log in and add Strayer Educatio (STRA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.