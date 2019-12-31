Uptrend Call Working As Strayer Educatio Stock Rises 13.8% (STRA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Strayer Educatio (NASDAQ:STRA) on November 11th, 2019 at $137.07. In approximately 2 months, Strayer Educatio has returned 13.83% as of today's recent price of $156.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Strayer Educatio share prices have been bracketed by a low of $102.22 and a high of $189.79 and are now at $157.25, 54% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Strayer Education, Inc. is the holding company of Strayer University, an institution of higher learning. The University offers working adults undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, and public administration. Strayer offers courses in the eastern United States and through the internet.

