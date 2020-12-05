Uptrend Call Working As Stericycle Inc Stock Rises 3.1% (SRCL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) on April 9th, 2020 at $49.55. In approximately 1 month, Stericycle Inc has returned 3.09% as of today's recent price of $51.08.

Over the past year, Stericycle Inc has traded in a range of $38.45 to $67.94 and is now at $52.12, 36% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Stericycle, Inc. provides regulated medical waste management services. The Company offers waste collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal to customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

