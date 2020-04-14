Uptrend Call Working As Stepan Co Stock Rises 14.6% (SCL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) on March 24th, 2020 at $83.81. In approximately 3 weeks, Stepan Co has returned 14.59% as of today's recent price of $96.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Stepan Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.33 and a high of $105.87 and are now at $92.85, 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

Stepan Company and its subsidiaries produce specialty and intermediate chemicals which are sold to other manufacturers and then made into a variety of end products. The Company's products include surfactants, polymers, and specialty products. Stepan's customers include manufacturers of cleaning or washing compounds, paints, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other manufacturers.

