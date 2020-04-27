Uptrend Call Working As Steel Dynamics Stock Rises 20.8% (STLD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) on March 24th, 2020 at $20.31. In approximately 1 month, Steel Dynamics has returned 20.78% as of today's recent price of $24.53.

In the past 52 weeks, Steel Dynamics share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.98 and a high of $35.78 and are now at $24.53, 64% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified carbon-steel producer and metals recycler in the United States. The Company's operating segments include steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations. Steel Dynamics products include flat rolled steel sheet, engineered bar special-bar-quality, and structural beams.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Steel Dynamics shares.

