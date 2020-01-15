Uptrend Call Working As Stamps.Com Inc Stock Rises 94.0% (STMP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) on June 28th, 2019 at $44.25. In approximately 7 months, Stamps.Com Inc has returned 94.02% as of today's recent price of $85.85.

Over the past year, Stamps.Com Inc has traded in a range of $32.54 to $207.25 and is now at $85.85, 164% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Stamps.com Inc. provides a service for purchasing and printing postage over the Internet. The Company enables users to print information based indicia and electronic stamps directly onto envelopes, labels, and business documents using laser and inkjet printers.

