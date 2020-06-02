Uptrend Call Working As Stag Industrial Stock Rises 8.2% (STAG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) on September 19th, 2019 at $30.02. In approximately 5 months, Stag Industrial has returned 8.25% as of today's recent price of $32.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Stag Industrial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.14 and a high of $33.21 and are now at $32.49, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust invests in and manages single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Stag Industrial shares.

Log in and add Stag Industrial (STAG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.