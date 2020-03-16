Uptrend Call Working As St Jude Medical Stock Rises 49.2% (STJ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for St Jude Medical (:STJ) on February 22nd, 2016 at $54.18. In approximately 49 months, St Jude Medical has returned 49.17% as of today's recent price of $80.82.

Over the past year, St Jude Medical has traded in a range of $48.83 to $84.00 and is now at $80.82, 66% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

St. Jude Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the worldwide cardiovascular market. The Company serves patients and its health care customers with products and services including heart valves, cardiac rhythm management systems, specialty catheters, and other cardiovascular devices.

