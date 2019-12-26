Uptrend Call Working As Spx Flow Inc Stock Rises 29.9% (FLOW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) on October 16th, 2019 at $37.93. In approximately 2 months, Spx Flow Inc has returned 29.94% as of today's recent price of $49.29.

In the past 52 weeks, Spx Flow Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.23 and a high of $49.64 and are now at $49.28, 81% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

SPX FLOW, Inc. manufactures and supplies engineered flow components, process equipment, and turn-key systems. The Company offers pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators, and heat exchangers, as well as aftermarket parts and services. SPX FLOW serves food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, and mining industries worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Spx Flow Inc shares.

Log in and add Spx Flow Inc (FLOW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.