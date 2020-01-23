Uptrend Call Working As Spartan Motors Stock Rises 85.7% (SPAR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) on February 20th, 2019 at $9.27. In approximately 11 months, Spartan Motors has returned 85.71% as of today's recent price of $17.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Spartan Motors share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.82 and a high of $19.31 and are now at $17.12, 119% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% higher and 0.03% higher over the past week, respectively.

Spartan Motors, Inc. develops and manufactures custom chassis for fire trucks, recreational vehicles, transit and school buses, step vans, and other specialty vehicles. The Company also owns fire and rescue vehicle manufacturers.

