Uptrend Call Working As South Jersey Ind Stock Rises 3.4% (SJI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI) on March 31st, 2020 at $25.65. In approximately 1 month, South Jersey Ind has returned 3.37% as of today's recent price of $26.51.

Over the past year, South Jersey Ind has traded in a range of $19.62 to $34.48 and is now at $26.51, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. is an energy services holding company. The Company provides regulated, natural gas service to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. South Jersey also markets total energy management services, including natural gas, electricity, demand-side management, and consulting services throughout the eastern United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of South Jersey Ind shares.

Log in and add South Jersey Ind (SJI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.