Uptrend Call Working As Source Capital, Inc. Stock Rises 4.0% (SOR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) on March 26th, 2020 at $30.89. In approximately 1 month, Source Capital, Inc. has returned 3.97% as of today's recent price of $32.11.

Over the past year, Source Capital, Inc. has traded in a range of $24.23 to $41.34 and is now at $32.11, 33% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

