Uptrend Call Working As Sm Energy Co Stock Rises 23.8% (SM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) on November 4th, 2019 at $9.18. In approximately 2 months, Sm Energy Co has returned 23.81% as of today's recent price of $11.36.

Over the past year, Sm Energy Co has traded in a range of $7.00 to $21.19 and is now at $11.36, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company that explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil. The Company's operations are focused on The ArkLaTex, Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountains, and Permian Basin regions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sm Energy Co shares.

