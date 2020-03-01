Uptrend Call Working As Silicon Labs Stock Rises 5.9% (SLAB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) on December 11th, 2019 at $110.10. In approximately 3 weeks, Silicon Labs has returned 5.92% as of today's recent price of $116.61.

Silicon Labs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $117.39 and a 52-week low of $74.01 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $116.61 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer and automotive markets. The Company solves problems in the electronics industry providing customers with significant performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Silicon Labs shares.

