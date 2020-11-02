Uptrend Call Working As Signet Jewelers Stock Rises 67.9% (SIG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) on September 9th, 2019 at $15.13. In approximately 5 months, Signet Jewelers has returned 67.93% as of today's recent price of $25.40.

Over the past year, Signet Jewelers has traded in a range of $10.40 to $31.44 and is now at $25.40, 144% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a retail company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails jewelry, watches, gifts, and accessories. Signet Jewelers serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

