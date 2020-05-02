Uptrend Call Working As Signature Bank Stock Rises 18.5% (SBNY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on October 21st, 2019 at $123.65. In approximately 4 months, Signature Bank has returned 18.49% as of today's recent price of $146.51.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Signature Bank have traded between a low of $111.91 and a high of $148.64 and are now at $146.51, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.84% higher over the past week, respectively.

Signature Bank is a full service commercial bank that serves privately owned business clients and their owners and senior managers. The Bank offers business and personal banking products and services, as well as investment, brokerage, asset management, and insurance products through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corp.

