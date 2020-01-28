Uptrend Call Working As Shutterfly Inc Stock Rises 13.0% (SFLY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) on May 3rd, 2019 at $45.11. In approximately 9 months, Shutterfly Inc has returned 12.99% as of today's recent price of $50.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Shutterfly Inc have traded between a low of $38.07 and a high of $54.88 and are now at $50.97, which is 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Shutterfly, Inc. operates an online retailer and manufacturer of personalized products and services. The Company offers a wide range of products and services to organize and archive digital images, share pictures, order prints, and create an assortment of personalized items. Shutterfly also provides photographic and video equipment rental, printing, and shipping services.

