Uptrend Call Working As Sherwin-Williams Stock Rises 19.5% (SHW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on March 24th, 2020 at $438.43. In approximately 1 month, Sherwin-Williams has returned 19.52% as of today's recent price of $524.02.

Over the past year, Sherwin-Williams has traded in a range of $325.43 to $599.95 and is now at $524.02, 61% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.20% higher and 0.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Sherwin-Williams Company manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products. The Company's products are sold to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America. Sherwin Williams also has additional operations in the Caribbean region, Europe, and Asia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sherwin-Williams shares.

