Uptrend Call Working As Shenandoah Telec Stock Rises 35.2% (SHEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Shenandoah Telec (NASDAQ:SHEN) on October 28th, 2019 at $32.64. In approximately 3 months, Shenandoah Telec has returned 35.22% as of today's recent price of $44.13.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Shenandoah Telec have traded between a low of $29.61 and a high of $51.18 and are now at $44.13, which is 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides telecommunications services through its subsidiaries. The Company offers integrated, full service telecommunications products and services in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and surrounding areas. Shenandoah Telecommunications also holds paging and other radio telecommunications licenses.

