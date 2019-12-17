Uptrend Call Working As Shenandoah Telec Stock Rises 18.2% (SHEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Shenandoah Telec (NASDAQ:SHEN) on October 28th, 2019 at $32.64. In approximately 2 months, Shenandoah Telec has returned 18.16% as of today's recent price of $38.56.

Shenandoah Telec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.18 and a 52-week low of $29.61 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $38.56 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides telecommunications services through its subsidiaries. The Company offers integrated, full service telecommunications products and services in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and surrounding areas. Shenandoah Telecommunications also holds paging and other radio telecommunications licenses.

