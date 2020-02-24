Uptrend Call Working As Servicenow Inc Stock Rises 36.7% (NOW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) on October 28th, 2019 at $243.14. In approximately 4 months, Servicenow Inc has returned 36.70% as of today's recent price of $332.37.

Over the past year, Servicenow Inc has traded in a range of $213.99 to $362.95 and is now at $332.37, 55% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

