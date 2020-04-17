Uptrend Call Working As Seneca Foods-A Stock Rises 9.5% (SENEA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Seneca Foods-A (NASDAQ:SENEA) on March 25th, 2020 at $34.55. In approximately 3 weeks, Seneca Foods-A has returned 9.54% as of today's recent price of $37.84.

In the past 52 weeks, Seneca Foods-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.97 and a high of $41.88 and are now at $37.84, 72% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Seneca Foods Corporation operates as a fruit and vegetable processing company. The Company retails fruits, beans, and vegetables, as well as offers appetizers, entrees, soups, salads, side dishes, and desserts. Seneca Foods serves customers in the United States.

