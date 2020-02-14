Uptrend Call Working As Select Medical Stock Rises 68.4% (SEM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) on May 21st, 2019 at $15.11. In approximately 9 months, Select Medical has returned 68.35% as of today's recent price of $25.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Select Medical share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.96 and a high of $25.85 and are now at $25.43, 96% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The Company provides medical rehabilitation services on a contract basis at nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools, and work sites.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Select Medical shares.

