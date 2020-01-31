Uptrend Call Working As Select Medical Stock Rises 53.9% (SEM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) on May 21st, 2019 at $15.11. In approximately 9 months, Select Medical has returned 53.86% as of today's recent price of $23.24.

Select Medical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.00 and a 52-week low of $12.96 and are now trading 79% above that low price at $23.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The Company provides medical rehabilitation services on a contract basis at nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools, and work sites.

