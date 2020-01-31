Uptrend Call Working As Second Sight Med Stock Rises 3.2% (EYES)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Second Sight Med (NASDAQ:EYES) on January 6th, 2020 at $5.07. In approximately 4 weeks, Second Sight Med has returned 3.16% as of today's recent price of $5.23.

Over the past year, Second Sight Med has traded in a range of $0.08 to $5.65 and is now at $5.23, 6,438% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 21.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 25.6%.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. provides neuromodulation devices. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics. Second Sight Medical Products serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Second Sight Med shares.

