Uptrend Call Working As Scorpio Tankers Stock Rises 88.9% (STNG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) on January 18th, 2019 at $20.45. In approximately 12 months, Scorpio Tankers has returned 88.90% as of today's recent price of $38.63.

In the past 52 weeks, Scorpio Tankers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.19 and a high of $40.45 and are now at $38.63, 20,232% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.10% higher and 0.81% higher over the past week, respectively.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. operates as a shipping company. The Company provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and other petroleum products. Scorpio Tankers serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Scorpio Tankers shares.

Log in and add Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.