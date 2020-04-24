Uptrend Call Working As Scientific Gam-A Stock Rises 5.6% (SGMS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scientific Gam-A (NASDAQ:SGMS) on April 9th, 2020 at $9.28. In approximately 2 weeks, Scientific Gam-A has returned 5.55% as of today's recent price of $9.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Scientific Gam-A have traded between a low of $3.76 and a high of $31.51 and are now at $9.79, which is 160% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.98% lower and 10.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

Scientific Games Corporation provides gambling products and services. The Company offers technology platforms, robust systems, engaging game content, and related marketing solutions. Scientific Games serves customers worldwide.

