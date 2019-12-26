Uptrend Call Working As Schwab (Charles) Stock Rises 24.5% (SCHW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) on October 15th, 2019 at $39.25. In approximately 2 months, Schwab (Charles) has returned 24.46% as of today's recent price of $48.85.

Over the past year, Schwab (Charles) has traded in a range of $34.58 to $51.65 and is now at $48.85, 41% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation provides a variety of financial services to individual investors, independent investment managers, retirement plans, and institutions. The Company provides its clients with securities brokerage, banking, and related financial services through offices in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

