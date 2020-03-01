Uptrend Call Working As Schnitzer Steel Stock Rises 1.5% (SCHN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) on October 28th, 2019 at $21.52. In approximately 2 months, Schnitzer Steel has returned 1.53% as of today's recent price of $21.85.

Over the past year, Schnitzer Steel has traded in a range of $18.68 to $27.47 and is now at $21.85, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. operates a steel scrap recycling business in the western United States. The Company supplies ferrous scrap to export and domestic steel producers through its scrap collection, processing, and deep water facilities. Schnitzer also operates collection and processing facilities, as well as manages other facilities through joint ventures.

