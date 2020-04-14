Uptrend Call Working As Scansource Inc Stock Rises 17.3% (SCSC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) on March 24th, 2020 at $19.75. In approximately 3 weeks, Scansource Inc has returned 17.32% as of today's recent price of $23.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Scansource Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.78 and a high of $39.14 and are now at $22.97, 67% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

ScanSource, Inc. is a value-added wholesale distributor of specialty technology products to the reseller market. The Company provides automatic identification and point-of-sale products, as well as telephony and computer telephony integration products. ScanSource distributes its products in the United States and internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Scansource Inc shares.

Log in and add Scansource Inc (SCSC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.