Uptrend Call Working As Ryerson Holding Stock Rises 28.2% (RYI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) on November 5th, 2019 at $9.29. In approximately 2 months, Ryerson Holding has returned 28.16% as of today's recent price of $11.90.

In the past 52 weeks, Ryerson Holding share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.99 and a high of $12.39 and are now at $11.90, 99% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.1%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves customers worldwide.

