Uptrend Call Working As Royal Gold Inc Stock Rises 46.7% (RGLD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) on March 24th, 2020 at $90.42. In approximately 2 months, Royal Gold Inc has returned 46.68% as of today's recent price of $132.62.

Over the past year, Royal Gold Inc has traded in a range of $59.78 to $138.78 and is now at $132.62, 122% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% higher and 1.93% higher over the past week, respectively.

Royal Gold, Inc. acquires and manages precious metals royalties. The Company seeks to acquire existing royalties or to finance projects that are in production or near production in exchange for royalty interests. Royal Gold's gold-focused portfolio contains royalties ranging from those in production and development to those in the evaluation and exploration stages.

