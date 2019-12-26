Uptrend Call Working As Royal Caribbean Stock Rises 23.1% (RCL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) on October 14th, 2019 at $107.74. In approximately 2 months, Royal Caribbean has returned 23.15% as of today's recent price of $132.68.

Royal Caribbean share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $134.00 and a 52-week low of $89.48 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $132.68 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise company operating a fleet of vessels in the cruise vacation industries. The Company operates through brands which primarily serve the contemporary, premium, and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry which also includes the budget and luxury segments.

