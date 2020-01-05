Uptrend Call Working As Rollins Inc Stock Rises 6.4% (ROL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) on April 15th, 2020 at $37.21. In approximately 2 weeks, Rollins Inc has returned 6.37% as of today's recent price of $39.58.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rollins Inc have traded between a low of $31.15 and a high of $40.94 and are now at $39.58, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Rollins, Inc., operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides essential pest control services, including protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects. Rollins serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

