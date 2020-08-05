Uptrend Call Working As Ringcentral In-A Stock Rises 8.8% (RNG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) on April 16th, 2020 at $238.60. In approximately 3 weeks, Ringcentral In-A has returned 8.85% as of today's recent price of $259.70.

Over the past year, Ringcentral In-A has traded in a range of $110.34 to $263.51 and is now at $259.70, 135% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.37% higher and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

RingCentral, Inc. is a provider of software-as-a-service, solutions for business communications. The Company offers a multi-user, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables customers and their employees to communicate via voice, text, HD video and web conferencing, and fax on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones.

