Uptrend Call Working As Ringcentral In-A Stock Rises 26.6% (RNG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) on March 19th, 2020 at $177.36. In approximately 2 weeks, Ringcentral In-A has returned 26.63% as of today's recent price of $224.59.

Ringcentral In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $256.60 and a 52-week low of $101.33 and are now trading 122% above that low price at $224.59 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

RingCentral, Inc. is a provider of software-as-a-service, solutions for business communications. The Company offers a multi-user, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables customers and their employees to communicate via voice, text, HD video and web conferencing, and fax on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones.

