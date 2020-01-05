Uptrend Call Working As Rexnord Corp Stock Rises 1.6% (RXN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) on April 9th, 2020 at $25.16. In approximately 3 weeks, Rexnord Corp has returned 1.57% as of today's recent price of $25.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Rexnord Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.87 and a high of $35.64 and are now at $25.55, 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 2.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Rexnord Corporation conducts process and motion control, as well as water management operations. The Company offers gears, seals, couplings, industrial and aerospace bearings, special components, industrial chain, conveying equipment, grade specification plumbing, water treatment, and waste water control products. Rexnord serves clients worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rexnord Corp shares.

Log in and add Rexnord Corp (RXN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.