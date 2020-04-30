Uptrend Call Working As Retail Opportuni Stock Rises 4.3% (ROIC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC) on March 26th, 2020 at $9.38. In approximately 1 month, Retail Opportuni has returned 4.32% as of today's recent price of $9.79.

Retail Opportuni share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.18 and a 52-week low of $5.84 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $9.79 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (""REIT""). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community, and neighborhood shopping centers in the western and eastern regions of the United States anchored by national and regional supermarkets and drugstores.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Retail Opportuni shares.

