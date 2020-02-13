Uptrend Call Working As Repligen Corp Stock Rises 27.3% (RGEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) on November 1st, 2019 at $83.83. In approximately 3 months, Repligen Corp has returned 27.34% as of today's recent price of $106.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Repligen Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.26 and a high of $107.13 and are now at $106.74, 121% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company focused on the development, production, and commercialization of innovative products used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. The Company's customers include life sciences companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide.

