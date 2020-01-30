Uptrend Call Working As Renewable Energy Stock Rises 98.5% (REGI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) on September 5th, 2019 at $13.11. In approximately 5 months, Renewable Energy has returned 98.47% as of today's recent price of $26.01.

Renewable Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.61 and a 52-week low of $9.90 and are now trading 163% above that low price at $26.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. produces biofuels and renewable chemicals. The Company develops, distributes, sells, and provides logistics for biodiesel and renewable chemical production. Renewable Energy Group serves companies throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Renewable Energy shares.

Log in and add Renewable Energy (REGI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.