Uptrend Call Working As Renewable Energy Stock Rises 93.8% (REGI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) on September 5th, 2019 at $13.11. In approximately 5 months, Renewable Energy has returned 93.78% as of today's recent price of $25.40.

Renewable Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.61 and a 52-week low of $9.90 and are now trading 157% above that low price at $25.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. produces biofuels and renewable chemicals. The Company develops, distributes, sells, and provides logistics for biodiesel and renewable chemical production. Renewable Energy Group serves companies throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Renewable Energy shares.

Log in and add Renewable Energy (REGI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.