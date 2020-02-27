Uptrend Call Working As Regeneron Pharm Stock Rises 23.8% (REGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) on February 5th, 2020 at $369.84. In approximately 3 weeks, Regeneron Pharm has returned 23.82% as of today's recent price of $457.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regeneron Pharm have traded between a low of $325.35 and a high of $543.55 and are now at $457.92, which is 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals serves the healthcare sector in the United States.

